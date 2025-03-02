 Skip navigation
Connecticut v South Carolina
South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Incident ends Connor Zilisch’s eventful NASCAR Cup debut at COTA
marquette-Uconn.jpg
Paige Bueckers stars in final regular-season game as No. 5 UConn rolls past Marquette 92-57

nbc_wcbb_indianapurduev2_250302.jpg
Highlights: Indiana dominates rival Purdue
nbc_cbb_teriintv_250302.jpg
Moren: IU to carry ‘consistency’ into tournament
texas.jpg
Parity in WBB means championship is up for grabs

Knapp triples after playing ball from the water

March 2, 2025 04:40 PM
Jake Knapp's approach on No. 11 comes up short, and he elects to play his ball from the water that leads to an ill-timed Triple Bogey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cognizantrd3ehl_250301.jpg
15:41
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
3:05
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
Now Playing
pavon_site.jpg
12:55
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
2:09
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
2:20
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd1_250227.jpg
12:24
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodlandwalkandtalk_250227.jpg
1:48
Woodland in ‘a lot better place’ than a year ago
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250227.jpg
4:03
Spieth reflects on ‘solid start’ at PGA National
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250224.jpg
1:38
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Now Playing
nbc_golf_campbellintv_250223.jpg
1:14
Campbell’s ‘grit’ guided him to first PGA Tour win
Now Playing