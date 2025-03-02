Watch Now
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
Jake Knapp's approach on No. 11 comes up short, and he elects to play his ball from the water that leads to an ill-timed Triple Bogey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, including Joel Dahmen's "vucket hat" tale, Rickie Fowler's perfect tee shot and more.
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
Rickie Fowler joins Smylie Kaufman on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, discussing his impressive tee shot on No. 17 in the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell join Smylie Kaufman during Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, explaining the former's failed "vucket hat" experiment, why their 2025 Zurich Classic plans fell through and more.
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Woodland in ‘a lot better place’ than a year ago
Gary Woodland discusses the impact of receiving the PGA Tour's Courage Award and assesses the state of his game at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Spieth reflects on ‘solid start’ at PGA National
Jordan Spieth reacts to his strong first round at the Cognizant Classic, including his impressions of competing at PGA National, Jake Knapp's stellar opening round and more.
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, featuring highlights from winner Brian Campbell and runner-up Aldrich Potgieter.