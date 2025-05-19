Watch Now
Analyzing Rory's media avoidance, driver testing
Live From the PGA Championship wonders why Rory McIlroy almost entirely avoided the media at Quail Hollow, before they -- and Scottie Scheffler -- talk about the need to tighten up driver testing processes and protocols.
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
Scottie Scheffler joins the set on Live From the PGA Championship, reflecting on the nerves he still feels before major Sundays, walking through some of his best shots and sharing what he'll remember most about the win.
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
A disappointed Bryson DeChambeau looks back on his PGA Championship, thinking of "a dozen shots" he wishes he had back and candidly saying he doesn't quite have the complete package to consistently contend like he wants.
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
A couple putts from a similar spot past the 15th green effectively put the nail in the coffin for Jon Rahm and sealed the PGA Championship for Scottie Scheffler. Johnson Wagner tries that tricky putt -- or chip?
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
Flanked by the Wanamaker Trophy, Scottie Scheffler reflects on the "pretty sweet feeling" of his third major, saying he's proud of his resolve and revealing his own driver was also ruled non-conforming early in the week.
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
On PGA Saturday and Sunday, it was Scottie Scheffler who came through under pressure -- and LIV Golf players Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau who did not. For Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, that's no coincidence.
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
Take a look back at Scottie Scheffler's final round at the 107th PGA Championship, where he posted an even-par 71 for a five-stroke victory at Quail Hollow.
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
Look back on Scottie Scheffler's successful Round 3 of the PGA Championship, where he played the final five holes in 5 under to take a 3-shot lead into the final round at Quail Hollow.
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
Live From the PGA Championship weighs in on what makes Scottie Scheffler so great, beyond the obvious physical ability, as he enters the final round with a three-stroke lead that perhaps feels even larger than that.
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
Bryson DeChambeau feels he has "a good chance" to put himself in contention on PGA Championship Sunday, and he discusses how he could have better managed the wind down the stretch in order to keep pace.