Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
Hear from Scottie Scheffler after his red-hot finish to Round 3 of the PGA Championship, which set him up with a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round.
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
Live From the PGA Championship weighs in on what makes Scottie Scheffler so great, beyond the obvious physical ability, as he enters the final round with a three-stroke lead that perhaps feels even larger than that.
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
Bryson DeChambeau feels he has "a good chance" to put himself in contention on PGA Championship Sunday, and he discusses how he could have better managed the wind down the stretch in order to keep pace.
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
Johnson Wagner recreates a few shots from around the green during the third round of the PGA Championship, hitting a couple beautiful shots -- including one from the bunker and one cross-handed.
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
After a 67 on Moving Day at Quail Hollow, Jon Rahm comments on his improved form before Live From the PGA Championship breaks down the impact of his LIV move on his performances in the majors.
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
Live From the PGA Championship breaks down the abundance of Cinderella stories toward the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes before Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis provide context on Rory McIlroy's non-conforming driver.
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
Max Homa has been embracing change, and it's paying dividends at Quail Hollow: He's 5 under, three off the lead at the PGA Championship. Watch his Round 2 highlights, then hear him and Live From break down his form.
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
Did you have "36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas" on your PGA Championship bingo card? Watch highlights from his second round at Quail Hollow before he speaks on his comfort level and Live From weighs his chances to win.
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
Paul McGinley doesn't think Rory McIlroy is in position to make a run at Quail Hollow after making the cut on the number with a driver that's uncharacteristically failing him.
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
Scottie Scheffler might not be at his best, but he's just three off the lead in the PGA Championship. Watch his Round 2 highlights before Live From reacts, specifically to his scrambling.