 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: William Byron conquers Charlotte in overtime
GrrcSfPWcAE5jzh.jpeg
Michael La Sasso has seen it all – stomach bug, flu, sea urchin – but making most of normal golf at NCAAs
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Three
Retief Goosen among co-leaders, Lee Westwood one back in Senior PGA at Congressional

Top Clips

nbc_mx_deegan_250524.jpg
Deegan: ‘We’re going to send’ after going 1-1
nbc_mx_vialle_250524.jpg
Vialle ‘wants more’ after podium to open MX season
nbc_mx_shimoda_250524.jpg
Shimoda ‘surprised’ at runner-up finish at Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: William Byron conquers Charlotte in overtime
GrrcSfPWcAE5jzh.jpeg
Michael La Sasso has seen it all – stomach bug, flu, sea urchin – but making most of normal golf at NCAAs
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Three
Retief Goosen among co-leaders, Lee Westwood one back in Senior PGA at Congressional

Top Clips

nbc_mx_deegan_250524.jpg
Deegan: ‘We’re going to send’ after going 1-1
nbc_mx_vialle_250524.jpg
Vialle ‘wants more’ after podium to open MX season
nbc_mx_shimoda_250524.jpg
Shimoda ‘surprised’ at runner-up finish at Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3

May 24, 2025 07:08 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
6:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
9:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
1:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
1:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
Now Playing
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
3:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
Now Playing
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
5:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
Now Playing
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
Now Playing
rahm_site.jpg
5:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
Now Playing

Related Videos

scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
01:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
nbc_golf_lf_big3_250515.jpg
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
nbc_golf_abergtitelist_250512.jpg
01:18
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
nbc_golf_jttitleist_250512.jpg
01:17
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250512.jpg
55
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
nbc_golf_penske_250512.jpg
01:12
Analyzing Matsuyama’s ‘scintillating’ Round 3
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd2_250509.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_mx_deegan_250524.jpg
31
Deegan: ‘We’re going to send’ after going 1-1
nbc_mx_vialle_250524.jpg
32
Vialle ‘wants more’ after podium to open MX season
nbc_mx_shimoda_250524.jpg
38
Shimoda ‘surprised’ at runner-up finish at Pala
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreaxv2_250524.jpg
04:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
07:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_mx_jettline_250524.jpg
01:25
Stewart analyzes Jett’s lines at Fox Raceway
nbc_golf_seniorrnd3_250524.jpg
05:42
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_mx_sextoncrash_250524.jpg
01:30
Sexton pulls off track after hard crash in Moto 1
oly_ihmen_worldchamp_usavnorhl_250524v2.jpg
07:56
Sled Hockey Highlights: USA 12, Norway 0
nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250524.jpg
38
Jett fastest 450 qualifier in return from ACL tear
Women_s_MX_round_1.jpg
02:10
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_mx_hymas_250524.jpg
52
Hymas fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I belong up front’
nbc_mx_hampshire_250524.jpg
40
Hampshire making 450 debut in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_smx_southafricastage4_v2_250523.jpg
12:57
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
02:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250523.jpg
04:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
01:13
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
01:19
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs
nbc_roto_denzelclarke_250523.jpg
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
nbc_roto_blanco_250523.jpg
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_acunajr_250523.jpg
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_ew_goatplplayer_250523.jpg
03:08
Ever Wonder: Who is the greatest PL player ever?