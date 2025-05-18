Watch Now
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
After a 67 on Moving Day at Quail Hollow, Jon Rahm comments on his improved form before Live From the PGA Championship breaks down the impact of his LIV move on his performances in the majors.
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
Live From the PGA Championship breaks down the abundance of Cinderella stories toward the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes before Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis provide context on Rory McIlroy's non-conforming driver.
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
Max Homa has been embracing change, and it's paying dividends at Quail Hollow: He's 5 under, three off the lead at the PGA Championship. Watch his Round 2 highlights, then hear him and Live From break down his form.
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
Did you have "36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas" on your PGA Championship bingo card? Watch highlights from his second round at Quail Hollow before he speaks on his comfort level and Live From weighs his chances to win.
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
Paul McGinley doesn't think Rory McIlroy is in position to make a run at Quail Hollow after making the cut on the number with a driver that's uncharacteristically failing him.
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
Scottie Scheffler might not be at his best, but he's just three off the lead in the PGA Championship. Watch his Round 2 highlights before Live From reacts, specifically to his scrambling.
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
The Live From crew unpacks Rory McIlroy's poor performance in Round 1 of the PGA Championship, and discusses whether he can transition from the "euphoria" of winning the Masters to focusing on this next major.
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
Watch the top moments from leader Jhonattan Vegas and runners-up Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis from the opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship.
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
Watch the best -- and worst -- shots from big names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and plenty more in the opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship.
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley opened the PGA Championship in a combined 7 under. The two Ryder Cup captains have mutual respect for each other four months out from Bethpage.
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
Mud balls dominated the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Hear from Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele before Live From analyzes whether the PGA of America was wrong not to play the ball up.