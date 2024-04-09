 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Louisiana State
John Calipari departs Kentucky after 15 years, saying the program ‘needs to hear another voice’
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Boston shortstop Trevor Story needs season-ending shoulder surgery
2024 INDYCAR Testing
UPDATED Indy 500 test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Entry list and how to watch on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plrawmuvliv_240409.jpg
PL RAW: Man United keep Liverpool off summit
nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240409.jpg
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
oly_atwds_ltcworldslookback.jpg
Tausaga-Collins reflects on ’23 discus world title

Watch Now

Spieth explains why Masters is so 'special'

April 9, 2024 03:29 PM
Jordan Spieth discusses the historical significance of the Masters, why Augusta National requires such creativity as a player and his form heading into the tournament.
