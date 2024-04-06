 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Akshay Bhatia takes four-shot lead into final round at Valero Texas Open

Top Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitarecap_240406.jpg
2024 Santa Anita Derby full race recap, analysis
nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_240406.jpg
Stronghold prevails to win Santa Anita Derby
nbc_horse_kentuckydebryfavorites_240406.jpg
Analyzing 2024 Kentucky Derby favorites

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Watch Now

Spieth has wild 18th hole at Valero Texas Open

April 6, 2024 05:47 PM
Watch Jordan Spieth's wild sequence on the 18th hole during Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open, where he purposefully plays a shot onto the TPC San Antonio Club House to receive a free drop find the green.
Up Next
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
9:38
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valeroholeoutsrd3_240406.jpg
2:04
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethon18_240406.jpg
5:41
Spieth has wild 18th hole at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergintv_240406.jpg
1:16
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergdriverhead_240406.jpg
1:25
Aberg drives green despite losing club head
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
11:25
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestshotsofround2_240405.jpg
2:35
Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texopenrd2highlights_240405.jpg
6:28
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory2011usopen_240405.jpg
3:55
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalksrydercup_240405.jpg
1:59
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_reaxtowalkerandbadshot_240405.jpg
1:20
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalkingswing_240405.jpg
2:09
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
Now Playing