Spieth has wild 18th hole at Valero Texas Open
Watch Jordan Spieth's wild sequence on the 18th hole during Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open, where he purposefully plays a shot onto the TPC San Antonio Club House to receive a free drop find the green.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots and more from the third round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3
Watch the best chip ins and hole outs from Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open.
Spieth has wild 18th hole at Valero Texas Open
Watch Jordan Spieth's wild sequence on the 18th hole during Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open, where he purposefully plays a shot onto the TPC San Antonio Club House to receive a free drop find the green.
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open
Damon Hack speaks with Ludvig Aberg on the heels of round three action at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he stayed out of trouble amid uneven weather at TPC San Antonio.
Aberg drives green despite losing club head
Ludvig Aberg pulled off one of the more bizarre shots you'll ever see, driving the green on No. 17 at the Valero Texas Open despite having his club head come off at contact.
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman's 'Happy Hour' at the Valero Texas Open, which included appearances from Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia.
Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Check out the best shots from Round 2 of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Relive the best shots and more from second-round action at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, taking place at TPC San Antonio.
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his record-setting victory at the 2011 U.S. Open, explaining why it was some of the best golf he's ever played.
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to look back on his police escort to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and also looks ahead to the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in New York.
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman and reacts to Jimmy Walker snapping his club along with Alex Welch's deep shot at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.