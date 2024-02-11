 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59
MLB: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles closer Bautista has more work done on elbow, but team says his timeline hasn’t changed
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_sx_rjhampshireintv_240210.jpg
Hampshire discusses ‘tough’ 250SX win in Glendale
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59
MLB: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles closer Bautista has more work done on elbow, but team says his timeline hasn’t changed
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_sx_rjhampshireintv_240210.jpg
Hampshire discusses ‘tough’ 250SX win in Glendale
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth looked 'poised' in move at WM Phoenix Open

February 10, 2024 09:35 PM
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas discuss Jordan Spieth's moving day performance at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where he is currently fifth on the leaderboard with a chance to win entering Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
1:12
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
7:24
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
16:51
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
7:18
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
2:36
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fowlerbirdie16_240210.jpg
1:42
Fowler riles crowd up with birdie on hole No. 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimknous_240210.jpg
2:26
Knous comes full circle at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
wmpoteasev2__612487.jpg
2:00
Martha Stewart ready for PGA Tour’s biggest party
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestfrom16thholerd2_240209.jpg
2:12
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_phoenixopenrd2hl_240209.jpg
8:18
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
1:43
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Now Playing