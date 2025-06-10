 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres
Marlins at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 10
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10
2024 Oakmont Country Club
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major

Top Clips

nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_fnia_rodgerssteelers_250610.jpg
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres
Marlins at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 10
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10
2024 Oakmont Country Club
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major

Top Clips

nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_fnia_rodgerssteelers_250610.jpg
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont

June 10, 2025 10:49 AM
The Live From crew takes a bird's-eye view of the first 9 holes at Oakmont Country Club, including the hardest opening hole in championship golf to the potential for birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
6:11
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stimpmeter_250609.jpg
5:50
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagner2ndhole_250609.jpg
2:39
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bobfordinterview_250609.jpg
7:57
Ford: ‘We like to see some crying’ at Oakmont
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250609.jpg
3:54
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_oakmontfeaturev2_250609.jpg
7:59
Oakmont’s renovations revel in the difficulty
Now Playing
nbc_penske16x9_250609.jpg
1:11
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_1994usopen_250609.jpg
3:02
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
Now Playing
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
2:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
Now Playing
fox_site.jpg
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

manassero.jpg
01:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
nbc_golf_canadianrd3_250607.jpg
13:34
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
09:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_250605.jpg
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
03:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
06:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_fnia_offsznwinners_250610.jpg
09:35
Bears, Browns, Vikings lead NFL offseason winners
nbc_fnia_rodgerssteelers_250610.jpg
08:58
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
nbc_dps_lebronjordan_250610.jpg
07:54
LeBron has ‘embraced’ hype throughout NBA career
nbc_csu_dkseg_250610.jpg
01:45
Analyzing AFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
01:29
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
04:13
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_csu_1lamarjackson_250609.jpg
12:30
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 1 Jackson
nbc_csu_4patrickmahomes_250609.jpg
16:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 4 Mahomes
nbc_csu_2joshallen_250609.jpg
06:25
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 2 Allen
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
08:41
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option
nbc_pft_jairealexander_v2_250610.jpg
12:24
Murphy cites Alexander’s inability to stay healthy
nbc_pft_cjgj_256010.jpg
07:39
Gardner-Johnson feels ‘disrespected’ by Eagles
nbc_pft_mccourtytop5def_250610.jpg
04:55
McCourty peels back curtain on his Top 5 defenses
nbc_pft_germainepratt_250610.jpg
04:27
Bengals release longtime starting LB Pratt
nbc_pft_keiseannixon_250610.jpg
02:52
Nixon won’t be compensated as CB and kick returner
nbc_pft_draftdefense_250610.jpg
07:01
PFT Draft: Biggest defensive disruptors
nbc_pft_mayeonexpectation_250610.jpg
06:13
Maye leans into pressure to improve, expectations
nbc_pft_mayondiggs_250610.jpg
04:40
Maye reveals his first impressions of Diggs
nbc_pft_diggs_250610.jpg
10:09
Diggs is ‘engaged’ at Patriots’ minicamp
nbc_pft_patsminicamp_250610.jpg
12:08
McCourty shares Belichick’s end-of-minicamp speech
nbc_pft_belichickcollege_250610.jpg
05:12
Belichick has more freedom with UNC team than NFL
nbc_pft_fullinblank_250610.jpg
01:59
What a successful 2025 Patriots season looks like
nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_v2_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics
nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY