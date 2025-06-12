Watch Now
Rory drives his longest tee shot of '25 at Oakmont
Watch as Rory McIlroy blasts a 392-yard strike in the opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, his longest measured drive of the season.
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
Maxwell Moldovan got off to a dream start at the U.S. Open, delivering an epic shot from 189 yards for Eagle on his opening hole at Oakmont Country Club.
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
Jaime Diaz joins the Live From desk to discuss how the golf ball rollback is progressing and why there are numerous issues to sort through before a resolution is reached.
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
Todd Lewis takes a step through the Oakmont Country Club clubhouse, where everything from the lockers to the memorabilia is steeped in golf history.
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end
Golf course architect Gil Hanse explains the different features and challenges of each hole on the back 9 at Oakmont Country Club from a bird's eye view.
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
Golf course architect Gil Hanse gives a tour of Oakmont's first nine holes, where golfers will receive a jarring introduction to one of the most difficult courses in the country.
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough
Johnson Wagner takes a few swipes on Oakmont's infamous rough and analyzes the different ways it can cause golfers trouble at the U.S. Open.
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
Mike Tirico and Dan Hicks join the Live From set to look back on Tiger Woods' historic 2000 season, including when he won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by a record-setting 15 strokes.
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview the United States Open Championship, debating if Jon Rahm will have a better tournament than Rory McIlroy, who shot an 81 at Oakmont Country Club during a practice round last week.
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
Expecting Emiliano Grillo and Jhonattan Vegas to struggle at Oakmont Country Club, Brad Thomas highlights why Joaquín Niemann is the clear bet to make in top South American golfer markets for the U.S. Open.
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
Ahead of the U.S. Open, Fred Perpall, Mike Whan and John Bodenhamer of the USGA address weather concerns, the "dense" rough at Oakmont, why drivers fail testing, the USGA's next media rights deal and more.