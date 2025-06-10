Watch Now
Vogt 'indebted' to Oakmont for opportunities
Amateur Matt Vogt talks about how he balanced his dental practice while making the U.S. Open and how Oakmont Country Club helped him on and off the golf course.
Up Next
Is Scheffler ‘the best competitor’ since Tiger?
Is Scheffler 'the best competitor' since Tiger?
The Live From crew assess Scottie Scheffler's "sustained dominance" and the "technical aspects" he possesses in the beginnings of could be one of the greatest careers on the PGA Tour.
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
For Scottie Scheffler, Oakmont Country Club might be the "toughest" course on the PGA Tour, and he details how his preparation differs from last year in addition to specific challenges he will face at the U.S. Open.
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
Aaron Rai shares his superstitions when marking his Titleist golf ball and how the Pro V1 line gives him reliable continuity from round to round.
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
Clark's superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
Wyndham Clark shares the superstition that makes him black out the number on his golf ball and why the Titleist Pro V1x works so well for his launch window.
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont's demands
Johnson Wagner catches up with Dustin Johnson for insight into attacking the greens at Oakmont Country Club and how the course differs from his 2016 U.S. Open before linking with Jon Rahm for more.
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
DeChambeau focused on 'optimizing' game at Oakmont
Bryson DeChambeau addresses the media ahead of his U.S. Open defense, sharing how he is adjusting his game to fit the demands of Oakmont Country Club and remaining energized by the fans.
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
Kira K. Dixon highlights two golfers playing in their first major: Alistair Docherty and Chase Johnson. Docherty suffered many setbacks en route to the U.S. Open and Johnson was one of the last players in the field.
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
The Live From crew react to Rory McIlroy's eye-opening comments regarding his playing future following his Masters victory.
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
McIlroy 'in a better place' ahead of U.S. Open
In the buildup to the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy discusses the "great test" presented by Oakmont Country Club, his current approach to each tournament, how he maintains motivation and more.
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview the United States Open Championship, sharing why Swedish star Ludvig Aberg should contend and heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler might come up just short at Oakmont Country Club.