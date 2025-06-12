JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
June 12, 2025 12:43 PM
Justin Thomas discusses how far the technology behind golf footwear has developed in the last decade.
Related Videos
05:25
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
08:41
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
06:50
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green
08:00
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
07:56
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
08:01
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round
05:22
Donald: No assurances yet for Euro Ryder Cup team
03:43
Will we ever see another career Grand Slam?
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
01:40
Van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
06:22
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship
07:21
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
04:37
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
18:45
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
13:32
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
04:06
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
33
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
08:50
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?
07:15
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club
Latest Clips
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
01:59
Coastal Carolina ‘on par’ with Arkansas, LSU
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
01:46
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final
30:11
Belters from the 2024-25 Premier League season
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue