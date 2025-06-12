 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear

June 12, 2025 12:43 PM
Justin Thomas discusses how far the technology behind golf footwear has developed in the last decade.

Related Videos

scottiegenericpga.jpg
05:25
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgard3_250517.jpg
08:41
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
06:50
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
08:00
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
xander_site.jpg
07:56
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
nbc_golf_johnsonmcilory_250514.jpg
08:01
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round
nbc_golf_lukedonaldpresser_250514.jpg
05:22
Donald: No assurances yet for Euro Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
03:43
Will we ever see another career Grand Slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_pgawinner_250514.jpg
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
Van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
06:22
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
07:21
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
04:37
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
18:45
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250513.jpg
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_250513.jpg
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
nbc_golf_callaway_250513.jpg
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
nbc_golf_lf_jtpresser_250513.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
13:32
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_golf_pgadesk_250512.jpg
04:06
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
nbc_golf_mentalhealthseg_250512.jpg
33
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
nbc_golf_scottieseg_250512.jpg
08:50
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?
nbc_golf_wagnerseg_250512.jpg
07:15
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_golf_camyoungfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
sambennettfloridapanthersgame4.jpg
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_roto_oilerspanthers_250612.jpg
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_roto_cbasews_250612.jpg
01:59
Coastal Carolina ‘on par’ with Arkansas, LSU
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_fifaclubwc_250612.jpg
01:46
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final
nbc_pl_30minsofgoodgoals_250612.jpg
30:11
Belters from the 2024-25 Premier League season
nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_dps_knickscoachrequest_250612.jpg
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_travishunterbtj_250612.jpg
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_golf_rorydrive_250612.jpg
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
nbc_pft_metcalfonrodgers_250612.jpg
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
nbc_pft_smithrodgersmetcalf_250612.jpg
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon