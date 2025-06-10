 Skip navigation
TJ White.webp
Linebacker TJ White Commits to Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ronny Mauricio, Ben Brown, and Jeff McNeil
2024 Oakmont Country Club
Why players likely won’t be driving balls down adjacent fairways this time at Oakmont

Top Clips

nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain

Watch Now

DeChambeau focused on 'optimizing' game at Oakmont

June 10, 2025 02:27 PM
Bryson DeChambeau addresses the media ahead of his U.S. Open defense, sharing how he is adjusting his game to fit the demands of Oakmont Country Club and remaining energized by the fans.
alistair.jpg
5:31
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
nbc_golf_mcilroydeskreax_250610.jpg
8:32
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
nbc_golf_rorymcilroypresser_250610.jpg
17:14
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
1:46
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_first9holesview_250610.jpg
9:44
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
6:11
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak
nbc_golf_stimpmeter_250609.jpg
5:50
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
nbc_golf_wagner2ndhole_250609.jpg
2:39
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_bobfordinterview_250609.jpg
7:57
Ford: ‘We like to see some crying’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250609.jpg
3:54
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers
Related Videos

nbc_golf_oakmontfeaturev2_250609.jpg
07:59
Oakmont’s renovations revel in the difficulty
nbc_penske16x9_250609.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_1994usopen_250609.jpg
03:02
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
fox_site.jpg
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
manassero.jpg
01:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
nbc_golf_canadianrd3_250607.jpg
13:34
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
09:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_250605.jpg
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
03:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
06:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
lakers_mpx.jpg
10:08
Social media age distorts LeBron’s impact, legacy
nbc_moto_t24deegan_250610.jpg
05:37
Did Deegan use too much of his bike in Colorado?
nbc_moto_t24hymas_250610.jpg
05:30
Hymas ‘untouchable’ at Thunder Valley with rebound
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250610.jpg
19:12
French Open Final among 2025’s best sport moments
nbc_dps_rayalleninterview_250610.jpg
15:55
Allen: Look out if Giannis ends up with Knicks
nbc_moto_t24tomac_250610.jpg
06:43
Tomac ‘pushing the limit’ to keep pace with Jett
nbc_moto_t24ap_250610.jpg
10:31
Why Plessinger should have been patient with Jett
nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
01:42
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_bte_wimbledonodds_250610.jpg
02:44
Bet on Alcaraz to secure another Wimbledon victory
nbc_bte_lionsplayoffs_250610.jpg
02:19
Lions at +200 to miss playoffs is ‘a value bet’
nbc_fnia_headlines_250610.jpg
04:50
Unpacking the top NFL offseason headlines
nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_fnia_offsznlosers_250610.jpg
10:41
Bengals, Texans loom large among offseason losers
nbc_fnia_offsznwinners_250610.jpg
09:35
Bears, Browns, Vikings lead NFL offseason winners
nbc_fnia_rodgerssteelers_250610.jpg
08:58
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
nbc_dps_lebronjordan_250610.jpg
07:54
LeBron has ‘embraced’ hype throughout NBA career
nbc_csu_dkseg_250610.jpg
01:45
Analyzing AFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
01:29
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
04:13
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_csu_1lamarjackson_250609.jpg
12:30
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 1 Jackson
nbc_csu_4patrickmahomes_250609.jpg
16:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 4 Mahomes
nbc_csu_2joshallen_250609.jpg
06:25
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 2 Allen
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
08:41
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option
nbc_pft_jairealexander_v2_250610.jpg
12:24
Murphy cites Alexander’s inability to stay healthy