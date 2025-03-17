 Skip navigation
Syndication: Desert Sun
Jack Draper beats Holger Rune at Indian Wells for a first Masters 1000 title and a top-10 debut
Basketball: Unrivaled-Mist at Lunar Owls
Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier voted MVP for the women’s basketball league’s inaugural season
News: Coronavirus
Detroit draws 14,288 fans to watch PWHL game, setting U.S. record for pro women’s hockey game

nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_cupvegas_v2_250316.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_golf_gc_winnerpicks_v2_250316.jpg
Who will win The Players playoff? Rex, Lav predict

Losing Players wouldn't be 'crusher' for McIlroy

March 16, 2025 09:03 PM
Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun are heading to a three-hole aggregate playoff at The Players Championship, where McIlroy will attempt to change the narrative and Spaun will look to secure a career-defining win over a great.
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
3:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
nbc_golf_roryescapes_250316.jpg
7:30
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
1:30
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250316.jpg
1:06
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
nbc_golf_roryintv_250316.jpg
1:50
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunv2_250316.jpg
1:13
Spaun smartly gets relief into fairway at Players
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
1:04
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_golf_suttonfeature_250316.jpg
7:19
Looking back to Sutton’s 2000 Players win
