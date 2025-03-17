Watch Now
Losing Players wouldn't be 'crusher' for McIlroy
Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun are heading to a three-hole aggregate playoff at The Players Championship, where McIlroy will attempt to change the narrative and Spaun will look to secure a career-defining win over a great.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Relive an action packed, weather delayed final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which will conclude with a Monday morning playoff between Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun at 9 a.m. ET.
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
J.J. Spaun didn't do it with flash or pizzazz — he just got the job done, refusing to blink and buckling down to force a Players Championship Monday morning playoff against Rory McIlroy. Live From praises his resolve.
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
A couple of chips on TPC Sawgrass's 16th hole by Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun went a long way toward sending both to a playoff. Johnson Wagner gives his attempt at both — and his attempts are spectacular.
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
Rory McIlroy has found himself in trouble time and time again at The Players Championship, but he's seemingly always managed to escape. Brandel Chamblee breaks down his scrambling at TPC Sawgrass.
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
J.J. Spaun had 30 feet to win The Players Championship over Rory McIlroy. The line was perfect. He came up inches short.
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
J.J. Spaun was able to "grind it out" in the final round of The Players Championship and feels the weather delay helped change his mindset with his first-career playoff coming against Rory McIlroy to decide the winner.
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff
Rory McIlroy describes how he feels after finishing in a tie at the top of The Players Championship leaderboard and whether he was paying attention to the final stretch of J.J. Spaun's fourth round.
Spaun smartly gets relief into fairway at Players
J.J. Spaun used the Rules of Golf to his advantage in the final round of The Players Championship, smartly getting himself free relief from not one, but two sprinkler heads, from the rough right back into the fairway.
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
Keegan Bradley made his second hole-in-one of the season during Sunday's final round of The Players Championship, acing the 13th hole at TPC Sawgrass.