Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
The Golf Central crew recaps the fight to make the TOUR Championship at the BMW Championship and take a look at Scottie Scheffler suddenly having trouble heading into the season finale.
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
Keegan Bradley talks to the Golf Central crew after winning the BMW Championship and how he navigated the final round.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Rory follows ‘rocky’ tee shot with barefoot beauty
Rory McIlroy wasn't pleased with his (literally) rocky tee shot on hole 9 in Round 4 of the BMW Championship, and his driver paid the price. It was nothing a barefooted shot with him standing in the water couldn't fix.
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
The Golf Central crew reacts to the 'wild' third round of the BMW Championship where no lead was safe and golfers pulled off some incredible shots while hitting some questionable ones.
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
Keegan Bradley talks about the up and down round he had in the third round of the BMW Championship and how he was able to end the day with the solo lead.
Bradley jumps into the lead at BMW Championship
Look at the analytics behind Keegan Bradley's 54-hole lead at the BMW Championship.
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
Xander Schauffele flew up the leaderboard at the BMW Championship with a 5-under Moving Day (presented by Penske), positioning himself to perhaps make the Player of the Year race a bit more interesting.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Rock, Colorado.
Behind Åberg’s big move at the BMW, Round 2
Look at the numbers behind Ludvig Åberg's jump up the leaderboard at the second round of the BMW Championship.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Rock, Colorado.