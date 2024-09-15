 Skip navigation
Top News

Cooper Kupp SB LVI Cover.jpg
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Washington State reclaims Apple Cup with late stand to top Washington 24-19
The Solheim Cup - Round One
After playing every match in first two Solheim Cups, Leona Maguire sits all Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_waswillrogerscomp_240914.jpg
Highlights: Inside Rogers’ Week 3 performance
nbc_cfb_ewersdiscussion_240914.jpg
What Ewers’ injury means for Texas, Manning
nbc_cfb_uclahardentd_240914.jpg
Harden scores UCLA’s first TD ever in Big Ten play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3

September 14, 2024 09:49 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
nbc_golf_procorechamprd3_240914.jpg
7:48
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
7:44
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_schauffele_240913.jpg
1:08
Recapping Schauffele’s breakthrough year
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
1:07
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_golf_procorechamprd1_240912.jpg
7:15
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_gt_rahmannouncement_240911.jpg
1:00
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
nbc_gt_rorysegment_240911.jpg
2:57
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
GettyImages-1920489643.jpg
8:37
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
nbc_golf_gt_hubbardint_240910.jpg
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
9:30
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
nbc_golf_gt_rexfallschedule_240909.jpg
6:30
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
4:36
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
