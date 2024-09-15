Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
See the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Recapping Schauffele’s breakthrough year
Before the Presidents Cup begins, take a look at Xander Schauffele's breakthrough 2024 season, winning the PGA Championship and British Open, the former being his first career major victory.
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
Ahead of the Presidents Cup, take a closer look at Scottie Scheffler's winning performances in the last year, which will go down as one of the best seasons by a player ever in golf.
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
Jon Rahm needs to play four DP World Tour events to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup team even as a captain's pick, and Rahm intends to play upcoming events in order to keep his standing.
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
Rory McIlroy claims he's not trying to send a message with the PGA Tour vs. LIV match featuring himself, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka -- but what will the match mean for the future of golf?
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the latest in the PGA Tour and PIF negotiations, breaking down reports from the most recent meeting between the two sides and explaining what progress still needs to be made.
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
After a cold plunge gone wrong briefly cost Mark Hubbard his phone -- and thus a Procore Championship spot, after missing registration -- he joined Golf Today to chat about qualifying on Monday anyway and his game.
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today's roundtable to discuss the upcoming President's Cup and what to look out for, as well as the PGA Tour's schedule changes.
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the importance of the PGA Tour's fall schedule, explaining why players need to play their best during the FedEx Cup Fall portion.