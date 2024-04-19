 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Richard Childress Racing sweeps front row
The Chevron Championship - Round Two
Nelly Korda shrugs off opening double Friday at Chevron, continues quest for fifth straight win
Wrestling: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results

nbc_oly_ew_mostdecoratedolympian_240419.jpg
Ever Wonder: Most decorated Olympian in history
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpgnellykordahl_240419.jpg
Nelly Korda HLs: Chevron Championship, Round 2

Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2

April 19, 2024 06:05 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
nbc_golf_rbcheritagernd2_240419.jpg
7:40
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
1:17
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
5:16
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
11:39
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_golf_coralespuntacanachampionshiprd1hl_240418.jpg
7:45
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gt_jimfuryk_240417.jpg
9:06
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
2:25
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_rbcheritage_240417.jpg
1:15
Breaking down Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatrickwalkandtalk_240416.jpg
3:51
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_240416.jpg
4:25
McIlroy shuts the door on LIV rumors
nbc_golf_gtgfull_240416.jpg
14:54
Åberg, Zalatoris highlight RBC Heritage best bets
