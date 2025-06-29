 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
After several tries, Aldrich Potgieter knocks down door for maiden PGA Tour title
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

Top Clips

nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round

June 29, 2025 07:43 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
9:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
9:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
4:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
4:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
1:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
2:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
1:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
01:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
06:02
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_moto_superbikesridgerace2_250629.jpg
08:10
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 2
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
11:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
52
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
01:18
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
01:17
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland
nbc_golf_pga_padraigharrington_250629.jpg
01:34
Harrington: Had ‘right breaks’ at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_pga_ussenioropenrd4hl_250629.jpg
07:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
nbc_soc_usagoal1_250629.jpg
01:03
Biyendolo volleys USWNT up 1-0 over Ireland
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
03:01
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
02:06
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
14:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
the_wick_338.jpg
25:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 5, The Wick 338
nbc_moto_superbikeridgerace1_250628.jpg
07:19
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
cink.jpg
11:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
09:48
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
08:41
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
08:26
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
46
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250628.jpg
39
Vialle ‘can’t wait’ for Redbud after strong podium
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250628.jpg
47
Deegan on what’s next after Southwick: ‘Fortnite’
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
01:38
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
41
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
46
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross