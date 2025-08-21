Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
Watch the best moments from the opening round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Up Next
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
Scheffler was 'dialed in' for Round 1 at East Lake
Scottie Scheffler unpacks his first-round performance at the 2025 Tour Championship before Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee dissect the superstar's outing, where he finished the day second on the leaderboard.
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
Rory McIlroy earns one of the more unique birdies of the Tour Championship, banking his bunker shot off the stands onto the 18th green and sinking the putt to conclude his first round.
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
Johnson Wagner discusses the challenges of No. 16 at East Lake, the site of the 2025 Tour Championship.
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
Watch some of the biggest golf content creators take on East Lake Golf Course in the Creator Classic.
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
It all comes down to this. Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Tour Championship crown? Dive into the numbers from his remarkable showing in 2024 before he tees it up at East Lake.
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
Azinger wants to give families a 'hand up'
Paul Azinger talks about family and his work with the Azinger Family Compassion Center as he accepts the Payne Stewart Award.
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
Look back at some of Scottie Scheffler's best shots from the final round of action at the 2025 BMW Championship, where he moved up the leaderboard in thrilling fashion to stun Robert Macintyre.
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's final round at the BMW Championship hosted by Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
Relive the best moments from the final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.