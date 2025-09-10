Watch Now
McIlroy and Reed's epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
In partnership with Rolex, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed look back on their legendary Sunday showdown at the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
Don't miss the premiere of Chapter 3 of 'Tales From The Ryder Cup,' in partnership with Rolex.
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
In partnership with Rolex, members of Team USA and Team Europe reflect on their heated moment as well as the final note of sportsmanship at the 1999 Ryder Cup.
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
In partnership with Rolex, athletes in various sports discuss New York's unique sports atmosphere as Bethpage Black prepares to host the 2025 Ryder Cup.
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
Gary Woodland checks in from Napa for updates on preparation for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team up to this point, the approach to his vice captaincy, and being a "bigger voice" for his peers.
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
In partnership with Rolex, Ian Poulter and Michael Jordan remember their mental duel at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
In partnership with Rolex, David Howell tells the story of his comical trip to the bar in 2004 after Team Europe's Ryder Cup victory.
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
In partnership with Rolex, Colin Montgomerie and other members of Team Europe reflect on their record setting victory over Team USA in 2004.
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
In partnership with Rolex, Ian Poulter and Jose Maria Olazabal emotionally reflect on the text message Olazabal sent Poulter after Team Europe's remarkable comeback at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
In partnership with Rolex, Billy Foster looks back on caddying for Seve Ballesteros in his showdown with Paul Azinger at the 1991 Ryder Cup.