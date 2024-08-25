 Skip navigation
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Make no mistake, Nelly Korda had this Women’s Open and lost it
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
AIG Women’s Open prize money: Full purse payout from St. Andrews
BMW Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy hits shoeless shot off the rocks after breaking driver shaft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordard4hl_240825__054013.jpg
HLs: Korda struggles in final round at St Andrews
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Make no mistake, Nelly Korda had this Women’s Open and lost it
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
AIG Women’s Open prize money: Full purse payout from St. Andrews
BMW Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy hits shoeless shot off the rocks after breaking driver shaft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordard4hl_240825__054013.jpg
HLs: Korda struggles in final round at St Andrews
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent

Rory follows 'rocky' tee shot with barefoot beauty

August 25, 2024 03:10 PM
Rory McIlroy wasn't pleased with his (literally) rocky tee shot on hole 9 in Round 4 of the BMW Championship, and his driver paid the price. It was nothing a barefooted shot with him standing in the water couldn't fix.
nbc_golf_roryrocks_240825.jpg
2:36
Rory follows ‘rocky’ tee shot with barefoot beauty
nbc_golf_gc_coloradochaos_240824.jpg
5:34
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_bradleysound_240824.jpg
2:02
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
nbc_golf_sales_CDW_bmwrd3_240824.jpg
0:57
Bradley jumps into the lead at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240824.jpg
1:18
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
nbc_golf_bmwcrd3_240824.jpg
12:16
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_bmwrd2_240823.jpg
1:05
Behind Åberg’s big move at the BMW, Round 2
bmwround2hl.jpg
9:14
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tourpressures_240823.jpg
7:32
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
nbc_golf_happyhour_burnswoods_240823.jpg
1:18
Burns tells story of hilarious icebreaker to Tiger
nbc_golf_scottiewaterv2_240823__167105.jpg
0:53
Scheffler finds water, overshoots green: ‘How?!’
nbc_golf_adamscottint_240823.jpg
2:35
Scott found his rhythm early in Round 2 at BMW
