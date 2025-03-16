Watch Now
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff
Rory McIlroy describes how he feels after finishing in a tie at the top of The Players Championship leaderboard and whether he was paying attention to the final stretch of J.J. Spaun's fourth round.
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
J.J. Spaun didn't do it with flash or pizzazz — he just got the job done, refusing to blink and buckling down to force a Players Championship Monday morning playoff against Rory McIlroy. Live From praises his resolve.
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
A couple of chips on TPC Sawgrass's 16th hole by Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun went a long way toward sending both to a playoff. Johnson Wagner gives his attempt at both — and his attempts are perfect.
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
Rory McIlroy has found himself in trouble time and time again at The Players Championship, but he's seemingly always managed to escape. Brandel Chamblee breaks down his scrambling at TPC Sawgrass.
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
J.J. Spaun had 30 feet to win The Players Championship over Rory McIlroy. The line was perfect. He came up inches short.
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
J.J. Spaun was able to "grind it out" in the final round of The Players Championship and feels the weather delay helped change his mindset with his first-career playoff coming against Rory McIlroy to decide the winner.
Spaun smartly gets relief into fairway at Players
J.J. Spaun used the Rules of Golf to his advantage in the final round of The Players Championship, smartly getting himself free relief from not one, but two sprinkler heads, from the rough right back into the fairway.
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
Keegan Bradley made his second hole-in-one of the season during Sunday's final round of The Players Championship, acing the 13th hole at TPC Sawgrass.
Looking back to Sutton’s 2000 Players win
Hal Sutton reminisces on his win at The Players Championship in 2000, a victory that saw him knock off Tiger Woods in impressive fashion.
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis report on the horrifying 2018 car crash that almost cost The Players Championship contender Bud Cauley his life -- but, he says, toughened him, too.
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage
Rory McIlroy didn't find many fairways on Saturday -- then again, who did? -- and struggled putting. But four strokes off the lead at The Players Championship, he's hanging around, and has the upper hand in experience.