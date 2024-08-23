Watch Now
Scheffler finds water, overshoots green: 'How?!'
Scottie Scheffler was exasperated after finding water on hole 10 in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, then overshooting the green from the drop zone -- which he, for one, couldn't explain.
Scottie Scheffler was exasperated after finding water on hole 10 in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, then overshooting the green from the drop zone -- which he, for one, couldn't explain.
Scott found his rhythm early in Round 2 at BMW
Adam Scott speaks with Cara Banks following his impressive Round 2 (-9) performance at the 2024 BMW Championship, where he now leads the field by four strokes heading into the weekend.
Rory flings 3-wood into pond after errant tee shot
Rory McIlroy was not happy with his tee shot on the 17th hole in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, as the pond near the tee box quickly learned.
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
The Golf Central crew takes a look at who could make up the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams, with a few names on the bubble such as Taylor Pendrith, Nick Dunlap, Tony Finau and more.
Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
Take a look behind the numbers of Keegan Bradley's hot start at the BMW Championship, where he holds the lead after Day 1.
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
The Golf Central crew breaks down the Round 1 play of Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship, including both players starting flat before finishing the round on a high note.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 1 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Keegan Bradley leads the BMW Championship, part of the FedExCup Playoffs, in Colorado after shooting 6-under in Round 1. The Golf Central crew analyzes how his game is particularly suited for elevation.
Scheffler adapting to altitude at BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler speaks to Cara Banks following his opening round 1-under at the BMW Championship.
Hovland’s sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
Look back at the numbers behind Viktor Hovland's tournament-winning performance at the 2023 BMW Championship before he attempts to defend his title in 2024.
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
Rory McIlroy looks ahead to this week's BMW Championship, saying he's "ready" to compete after admitting he "wasn't the best mentally" at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.