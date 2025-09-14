 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence in press conference.JPG
Hunter Lawrence scores overall SuperMotocross win in Round 2 in St. Louis
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore

Top Clips

Price_thumb.jpg
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence in press conference.JPG
Hunter Lawrence scores overall SuperMotocross win in Round 2 in St. Louis
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore

Top Clips

Price_thumb.jpg
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship

September 13, 2025 09:29 PM
Scottie Scheffler jumps up the leaderboard in the third round of the Procore Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
7:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
1:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
1:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
2:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
0:45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
1:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
0:55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
8:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
1:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
02:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
01:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
01:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake

Latest Clips

Price_thumb.jpg
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
59
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
nbc_cfb_ugareaxv2_250913.jpg
01:49
Is Georgia the ‘king of the SEC’ through Week 3?
nbc_smx_vialleintv_250913.jpg
37
Vialle’s St. Louis ride was ‘black and white’
nbc_smx_thrasherintv_250913.jpg
01:13
Thrasher back on 250 podium in St. Louis
nbc_smx_schimodaintv_250913.jpg
54
Shimoda had ‘just enough’ in St. Louis
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td2_jsmith_250913.jpg
58
Smith snatches the deep ball for an OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
01:12
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
01:22
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_250913.jpg
30
Hendricks powers his way to Ohio’s first TD
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_250913.jpg
39
ND’s Price lowers shoulder for TD vs. Texas A&M
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_cfb_ohio_st_td1_250913.jpg
57
Klare snags Ohio State’s first TD against Ohio
nbc_cfb_tamutd1_250913.jpg
01:11
Craver gets past ND defense for 86-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_ndblockedkick_250913.jpg
02:05
Notre Dame returns blocked punt for TD vs. A&M
nbc_sbk_cotarace1v2_250913.jpg
09:43
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 1
nbc_cfb_dk_rodgers_smith_250913.jpg
01:43
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
nbc_cfb_pregame_clemson_georgiatech_250913v2.jpg
03:33
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
kroger_3_raw.jpg
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_brechehl_250913.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250913.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_cyc_vueltastage20_250913.jpg
28:17
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250913.jpg
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_ncaaf_marylandtowsonhl_250913.jpg
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson