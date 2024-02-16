Watch Now
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods gets carted off the golf course after completing the sixth hole and withdraws in the second round of the Genesis Invitational due to illness.
Tiger Woods gets carted off the golf course after completing the sixth hole and withdraws in the second round of the Genesis Invitational due to illness.
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy shot a 3-over 74 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch his best and worst moments from the opening 18 holes.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
The Golf Central crew reviews Tiger Woods' opening round at The Genesis Invitational, calling it an "overall positive" day. Plus, hear from Tiger himself after his round.
Highlights: Tiger’s Genesis Invitational Round 1
Tiger Woods shoots a 1-over 72 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch the highlights and lowlights of his opening round.
Woodland: Return not easy, but ‘dialed in’ in Rd 1
Gary Woodland says that his return to PGA Tour competition hasn't been easy but that he was "all dialed in" to Thursday's Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, which he called the best he's played all year.
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
Tiger Woods shanked his second shot on the 18th hole in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, but a spectacular recovery on his third shot helped him save bogey and finish with a 1-over 72.
Tiger: Round 1 ‘good and a little bit indifferent’
Tiger Woods says his opening round of The Genesis Invitational was "good and a little bit indifferent" before explaining what happened on his 18th-hole shank and playing with Gary Woodland.
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
Golf Central’s Kira K. Dixon talks over Tiger Woods working through his ankle injury during warm-ups ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
The Golf Central crew react to Tiger Woods’ press conference ahead of the 2024 Genesis Open, touching on Tiger's comments on PIF and SSG.
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
Watch Tiger Woods' full press conference from Riviera Country Club on Wednesday, in which Woods addressed the SSG, a possible PIF merger, his health and other topics before hosting and playing the Genesis Invitational.