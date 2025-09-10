 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
Keegan Bradley embraces outside-the-box captaincy
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Bears vs. Lions 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Larry Nelson ‘humbled’ to serve as U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador at Bethpage Black

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship

Top News

nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
Keegan Bradley embraces outside-the-box captaincy
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Bears vs. Lions 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Larry Nelson ‘humbled’ to serve as U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador at Bethpage Black

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship

Watch Now

Coming up: Chapter 3 of 'Tales From The Ryder Cup'

September 10, 2025 04:05 PM
Don't miss the premiere of Chapter 3 of 'Tales From The Ryder Cup,' in partnership with Rolex.
Up Next
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
2:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
1:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
0:55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
8:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
1:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
1:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
1:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
1:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
1:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
1:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_csu_rookieofweekep2_250909.jpg
04:31
Top rookies from Week 1: Egbuka, Warren, Membou
nbc_csu_draftkingsep2v2_250909.jpg
02:21
Risers, fallers in NFL OROY market after Week 1
nbc_csu_morelikelyep2_250909.jpg
10:39
Week 2 predictions: Rodgers, Mahomes, Bills-Jets
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250910.jpg
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
nbc_roto_eklerinjury_250910.jpg
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
nbc_roto_watsonextension_250910.jpg
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
foh_final_round.jpg
07:16
HL: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_henderson_250910.jpg
03:40
When will Henderson overtake Stevenson in NE?
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250910.jpg
06:57
Hampton, Jeanty trending up after slow Week 1
nbc_ffhh_openclosete_250910.jpg
06:14
Andrews managers should ‘make other plans’ at TE
nbc_ffhh_rookiereport_250910.jpg
03:56
Expect fantasy ‘ramp up’ for RB Croskey-Merritt
nbc_ffhh_openclosewrv2_250910.jpg
08:52
Be ‘optimistic’ with Hunter’s fantasy potential
nbc_ffhh_backtothefuture_250910.jpg
01:27
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_250910.jpg
03:27
Penix-McCarthy battle headlines Week 2 SNF
nbc_fnia_phillychiefs_250910.jpg
04:16
Who will set the tone in Eagles-Chiefs rematch?
nbc_ffhh_opencloserb_250910.jpg
07:41
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
nbc_ffhh_openclose_250910.jpg
03:24
Dak looked ‘brilliant’ against Eagles in Week 1
nbc_fnia_kickerwoes_250910.jpg
05:58
Harrison: Falcons fans ‘sick and tired of’ Koo