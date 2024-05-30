Watch Now
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO
Fresh off an NCAA Championship win with Texas A&M, Adela Cernousek kept rolling at the U.S. Women's Open, becoming one of just three players to break par in the early wave.
Fresh off an NCAA Championship win with Texas A&M, Adela Cernousek kept rolling at the U.S. Women's Open, becoming one of just three players to break par in the early wave.
World No. 1 Nelly Korda discusses her disappointing Round 1 showing at the U.S. Women's Open, where she shot an 80 at Lancaster — matching her worst-ever score as a professional.
A 10 on the par-3 12th hole put Nelly Korda on a difficult path to start her quest for a second-straight major victory.
Nelly Korda's disaster at No. 12 in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open wasn't the only example of the hole causing problems for the field at Lancaster.
After going in the water hazard three times, Nelly Korda finished the par-3 12th hole at Lancaster with a 10, dealing a major blow to her hopes at the U.S. Women's Open.
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses the build-up to the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, how the USGA plays a role in growing women's golf and Lexi Thompson's impact on the game.
Rose Zhang speaks with Amy Rogers about her approach heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, discussing how she can work on maintaining confidence and being "resilient" at Lancaster.
Lydia Ko talks with Amy Rogers about her season and her preparation heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, discussing the growth of the event at Lancaster Country Club .
The Live From crew discuss the progression of Nelly Korda's career, breaking down how the 14-time LPGA Tour winner has become one of the premier players in the world.