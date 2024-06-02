 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open
RBC Canadian Open prize money: What Robert MacIntyre and field earned
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
IndyCar results, points after Detroit: Scott Dixon wins to take championship lead
GLF-WOMEN'S OPEN-INKSTER WITH TROPHY
U.S. Women’s Open past champions: Every winner, score and venue

Top Clips

'Laserlike focus' leads Saso to second USWO win
‘Laserlike focus’ leads Saso to second USWO win
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women's Open
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women’s Open
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: U.S. Women's Open, Final Round

June 2, 2024 06:40 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of play at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Saso: 'Trusting my process' led to USWO victory
9:18
Saso: ‘Trusting my process’ led to USWO victory
'Laserlike focus' leads Saso to second USWO win
13:55
‘Laserlike focus’ leads Saso to second USWO win
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women's Open
8:58
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women’s Open
Best shots from U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
2:04
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
Highlights: U.S. Women's Open, Final Round
14:00
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
Lee 'finding rhythm' after impressive USWO Round 3
5:31
Lee ‘finding rhythm’ after impressive USWO Round 3
Lee relying heavily on irons at U.S. Women's Open
7:52
Lee relying heavily on irons at U.S. Women’s Open
Meechai: Feel 'pretty good' after USWO Round 3
7:38
Meechai: Feel ‘pretty good’ after USWO Round 3
Best shots from U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
2:02
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Highlights: U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
13:09
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
