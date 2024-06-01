 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Wichanee Meechai surprise U.S. Women’s Open leader as huge names miss cut
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Detroit GP starting lineup: Porsche Penske sweeps the top two spots
RBC Canadian Open - Previews
RBC Canadian Open tee times: Round 3 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_andrealeeintvandanalysis_240531.jpg
Lee details ‘up and down’ Round 2 in Lancaster
nbc_golf_lf_meechaianalysisandintv_240531.jpg
Meechai excels in Round 2 at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usword2featuredgroups_240531.jpg
Korda, Khang highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Wichanee Meechai surprise U.S. Women’s Open leader as huge names miss cut
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Detroit GP starting lineup: Porsche Penske sweeps the top two spots
RBC Canadian Open - Previews
RBC Canadian Open tee times: Round 3 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_andrealeeintvandanalysis_240531.jpg
Lee details ‘up and down’ Round 2 in Lancaster
nbc_golf_lf_meechaianalysisandintv_240531.jpg
Meechai excels in Round 2 at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usword2featuredgroups_240531.jpg
Korda, Khang highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: U.S. Women's Open, Round 2

May 31, 2024 08:12 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lf_andrealeeintvandanalysis_240531.jpg
6:45
Lee details ‘up and down’ Round 2 in Lancaster
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_meechaianalysisandintv_240531.jpg
5:38
Meechai excels in Round 2 at U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswomensopenrd2hlV2_240531__265757.jpg
12:48
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usword2featuredgroups_240531.jpg
13:08
Korda, Khang highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_westonkorda_240531.jpg
1:19
Wie West outlines the extra work asked of Korda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roseonolympicgolf_240531.jpg
2:05
Rose: Team golf in Olympics would be ‘phenomenal’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thompsonintv_240531.jpg
1:39
Thompson reflects on emotional final Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_minjeeleeintv_240531.jpg
1:21
Lee ‘feels pretty good’ after Women’s Open Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_minjeeleernd2_240531.jpg
6:45
Lee highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_talleyintv_240531.jpg
5:44
Talley: U.S. Women’s Open means homework can wait
Now Playing