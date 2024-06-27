Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
How YouTube has changed DeChambeau’s perception
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
McIlroy ‘needed’ to meet with the media
