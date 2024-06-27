Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

 Skip navigation
Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day One
Pavan, Friedrichsen and Wiebe share the lead after the opening round of Italian Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vtrswodksf2gv2vw3vjd
Rivals Five-Star: Five programs that should be pleased
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vzshdindfigfel2id2kv
Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the quarterbacks
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_smx_intvcianciarulo_240627.jpg
Cianciarulo steps into reporter role for Southwick
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketlatest_240627.jpg
NFL ordered to pay $4B+ in Sunday Ticket verdict
nbc_smx_fowlerv2_240627.jpg
Breaking down SuperMotocross playoff projections

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day One
Pavan, Friedrichsen and Wiebe share the lead after the opening round of Italian Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vtrswodksf2gv2vw3vjd
Rivals Five-Star: Five programs that should be pleased
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vzshdindfigfel2id2kv
Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the quarterbacks
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_smx_intvcianciarulo_240627.jpg
Cianciarulo steps into reporter role for Southwick
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketlatest_240627.jpg
NFL ordered to pay $4B+ in Sunday Ticket verdict
nbc_smx_fowlerv2_240627.jpg
Breaking down SuperMotocross playoff projections

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

June 27, 2024 05:15 PM
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
nbc_golf_pgachamp_240627.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_ernieelspresser_240625.jpg
2:42
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
nbc_golf_mcilroylatest_240618.jpg
5:17
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
nbc_dps_mcilroystatement_240618__655776.jpg
8:35
Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_penske_usopen_240617.jpg
1:46
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
nbc_golf_gt_goodgoodpromo_240617.jpg
7:01
How YouTube has changed DeChambeau’s perception
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazhit_240617.jpg
9:36
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
3:33
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
nbc_dps_roryMcIIroy_240617.jpg
4:22
McIlroy ‘needed’ to meet with the media
nbc_dps_brysonusopen_240617.jpg
7:17
DeChambeau deserves ‘credit’ for U.S. Open win
