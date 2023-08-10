 Skip navigation
Top News

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wins in Toronto in first match since Wimbledon title
Raisel Iglesias
Saves and Steals: Iglesias on the Rise
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mdtagovailoaintv_230809.jpg
Maryland QB Tagovailoa maturing as a leader
nbc_cfb_illbielemaintv_230809.jpg
Illinois HC Bielema discusses tradition and legacy
nbc_cfb_indtomallenintv_230809.jpg
Indiana HC Allen talks QB competition

Watch Now

Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Rd. of 64

August 9, 2023 10:23 PM
Watch the best highlights of the U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64.
nbc_golf_womensamateur_230809.jpg
3:14
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 64
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usjamchamphls_230730.jpg
8:56
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur Champ., final
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_junioramsemifinalslites_230728.jpg
7:36
Highlights: 2023 USGA Junior Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
4:19
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
Now Playing
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorfinals_230722.jpg
8:18
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., final
Now Playing
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
8:36
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
3:47
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
3:39
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
5:59
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
Now Playing