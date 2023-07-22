 Skip navigation
Top News

Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with “heart on her sleeve”
DSC07685.jpeg
Alex Palou nails goal of eighth at Iowa
Conor Daly - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m87381.jpg
Conor Daly upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay for near-miss at Iowa: ‘Isn’t it ironic?’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_summerseries_refcam_230722.jpg
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_billyintv_230722.jpg
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea

Watch Now

HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., final

July 22, 2023 07:41 PM
Watch the highlights from the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship final.
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorfinals_230722.jpg
8:18
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., final
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
8:36
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
3:47
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
3:39
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
5:59
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
9:07
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiverd1hl_230710.jpg
2:35
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
nbc_golf_gt_adaptiveopen_230710.jpg
6:04
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
