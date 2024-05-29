Watch Now
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
Lydia Ko talks with Amy Rogers about her season and her preparation heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, discussing the growth of the event at Lancaster Country Club .
Up Next
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women's Open
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses the build-up to the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, how the USGA plays a role in growing women's golf and Lexi Thompson's impact on the game.
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
Rose Zhang speaks with Amy Rogers about her approach heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, discussing how she can work on maintaining confidence and being "resilient" at Lancaster.
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
Lydia Ko talks with Amy Rogers about her season and her preparation heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, discussing the growth of the event at Lancaster Country Club .
Korda has been ‘unstoppable’ ahead of USWO
Korda has been 'unstoppable' ahead of USWO
The Live From crew discuss the progression of Nelly Korda's career, breaking down how the 14-time LPGA Tour winner has become one of the premier players in the world.
Relive Wie’s only major at 2014 U.S. Women’s Open
Relive Wie's only major at 2014 U.S. Women's Open
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Women's Open, where Michelle Wie won her first and only major championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Best bets for U.S. Women’s Open, RBC Canadian Open
Best bets for U.S. Women's Open, RBC Canadian Open
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter give their favorite bets for this weekend's U.S. Women's Open, plus they preview the field in the RBC Canadian Open.
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
Lexi Thompson reflects on her golf career after announcing she will retire from a full-time schedule at the end of the season, discusses the rigors of professional golf and looks ahead to the U.S. Women's Open.
Korda’s tour de force heads to U.S. Women’s Open
Korda's tour de force heads to U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda has six victories in eight events played in 2024 and has established herself as the LPGA's top dog. Will her run continue at the U.S. Women's Open?
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
Lancaster's unforgettable role in U.S. history
Take a look at why Lancaster, Pennsylvania — the site of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open — holds such an important historical significance through the Underground Railroad.
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda explains the special role the U.S. Women's Open played early in her golf development, the challenges Lancaster Country Club presents and the feelings that come with Lexi Thompson's retirement.