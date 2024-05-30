 Skip navigation
Top News

RBC Canadian Open
After celebrating caddie’s birthday, Rory McIlroy shoots 66 at RBC Canadian
Makhachev.jpg
Betting UFC 302: Parlaying Makhachev and Strickland
ATHLETICS-NOR-DIAMOND-BISLETT-OSLO
Alison dos Santos edges Karsten Warholm, Jakob Ingebrigtsen dives to win in Oslo

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mostinterestingnflpersonandteam_240530.jpg
The most interesting NFL team and player right now
nbc_dps_headcoachorgm_240530.jpg
GMs have ‘more job security’ than head coaches
oly_atm5k_dloslo_240530.jpg
Gebrhiwet runs second-fastest 5000m in history

Korda reflects on 'bad day' at USWO Round 1

May 30, 2024 03:10 PM
World No. 1 Nelly Korda discusses her disappointing Round 1 showing at the U.S. Women's Open, where she shot an 80 at Lancaster — matching her worst-ever score as a professional.
nbc_golf_cernousekintv_240530.jpg
4:40
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240530.jpg
2:29
Korda reflects on ‘bad day’ at USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_kordastruggles_24530.jpg
8:06
Korda struggles to 80 in Round 1 of USWO
nbc_golf_livefromlpga_hole12_240530.jpg
13:23
No. 12 causing ‘carnage’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
2:45
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
15:54
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lf_rosezhangreflection_240529.jpg
9:00
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_lydiakoconvowithrogers_240529.jpg
3:03
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
nbc_golf_lf_kordadeskreflection_240529.jpg
4:38
Korda has been ‘unstoppable’ ahead of USWO
dnp_nbc_golf_lpga_uswo2014ehl_v2_240529.jpg
17:07
Relive Wie’s only major at 2014 U.S. Women’s Open
