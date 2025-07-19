 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Reds outfielder TJ Friedl gets hit by pitch three times against Mets, tying MLB record
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Ineos-Grenadiers team car hits spectator during Tour de France
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Final-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive

July 19, 2025 02:13 PM
Go behind the scenes with Haiden Deegan for insight into his personality, the support from his family, and how he views the perception of him as a competitor in SuperMotocross.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
nbc_golf_dechambeaurd3comp_250719.jpg
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
fitzy_chip_site.jpg
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
nbc_cyc_arensmaninterview_091719.jpg
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14finish_250719.jpg
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_golf_theopenearlyrd3hl_250719.jpg
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
nbc_golf_theopenroryputt1_250719.jpg
01:07
Rory FIRES crowd up with LONG opening birdie
nbc_golf_theopenperryace_250719.jpg
58
ACE! Parry sinks first hole in one of 153rd Open
LennyMartinezClimb.jpg
01:44
Martinez climbs through fans and fog in Stage 14
RemcoThumb.jpg
01:07
Evenepoel abandons Tour de France in Stage 14
nbc_golf_theopenlowery_250719.jpg
46
Lowry gets brutal roll at Royal Portrush
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250718.jpg
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_wnba_allstarpreview_250718.jpg
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
fitzy_site.jpg
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
nbc_golf_lowrysituation_250718.jpg
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
scheff_site.jpg
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250718.jpg
01:43
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_cyc_tdfstage13highlights_v6_250718.jpg
30:48
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 13