 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_230711.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 9 Vrabel
nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
nbc_pftpm_irsayonrichardson_230711.jpg
Should Richardson start as a rookie?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_230711.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 9 Vrabel
nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
nbc_pftpm_irsayonrichardson_230711.jpg
Should Richardson start as a rookie?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 10

July 11, 2023 12:51 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France, where riders were forced to deal with uphill terrains en route from Vulcania to Issoire.