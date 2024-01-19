 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher ADP Battle: Can You Trust Kevin Gausman?
MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Giants announce Dusty Baker is returning to the team as a special advisor to baseball operations
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Once a top prospect, Adam Gaudette is back in the NHL - this time with the St. Louis Blues

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher ADP Battle: Can You Trust Kevin Gausman?
MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Giants announce Dusty Baker is returning to the team as a special advisor to baseball operations
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Once a top prospect, Adam Gaudette is back in the NHL - this time with the St. Louis Blues

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Men's Tour Down Under, Stage 4

January 18, 2024 11:20 PM
Relive the best moments from Stage 4 of the Men's Tour Down Under, a 136km route from Murray Bridge to Port Elliot.