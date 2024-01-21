 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs
Basketball Pickups: Dosunmu and Sochan worth a look
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
What NFL playoff games are on today: Divisional Round Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
nbc_pft_bucswin_240116.jpg
2023-2024 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: TV/live stream info, dates, times, and more

Top Clips

nbc_sx_andersonlawrence_240120.jpg
Lawrence, Anderson lock horns postrace in SD
nbc_sx_sandiego_240120.jpg
Highlights: Plessinger, Thrasher win SX Round 3
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_240120.jpg
Plessinger gets redemption with 450 win in SD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs
Basketball Pickups: Dosunmu and Sochan worth a look
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
What NFL playoff games are on today: Divisional Round Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
nbc_pft_bucswin_240116.jpg
2023-2024 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: TV/live stream info, dates, times, and more

Top Clips

nbc_sx_andersonlawrence_240120.jpg
Lawrence, Anderson lock horns postrace in SD
nbc_sx_sandiego_240120.jpg
Highlights: Plessinger, Thrasher win SX Round 3
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_240120.jpg
Plessinger gets redemption with 450 win in SD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Men's Tour Down Under, Stage 6

January 20, 2024 11:24 PM
Watch highlights from the final stage of the Men's Tour Down Under, a 128.2 km journey from Unley to Mount Lofty.