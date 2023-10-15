 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington
AP Top 25: Washington into top 5 for 1st time in 6 years. Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019.
nbc_bte_giantsbills_231012.jpg
Sunday Night Football: Giants at Bills DraftKings Same Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 4
nbc_ffhh_prop_a_shot_231015_1920x1080_2273522243664.jpg
Top NFL Week 6 player props
nbc_motogp_indonesiaracehl_231015.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP Grand Prix of Indonesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington
AP Top 25: Washington into top 5 for 1st time in 6 years. Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019.
nbc_bte_giantsbills_231012.jpg
Sunday Night Football: Giants at Bills DraftKings Same Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 4
nbc_ffhh_prop_a_shot_231015_1920x1080_2273522243664.jpg
Top NFL Week 6 player props
nbc_motogp_indonesiaracehl_231015.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP Grand Prix of Indonesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: England v. Fiji, Rugby WC

October 15, 2023 03:09 PM
See the top moments from England and Fiji's quarterfinal showdown at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.