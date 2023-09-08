 Skip navigation
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two
Chien leads by four; Lexi makes first cut since June
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Chip Ganassi says he had feeling Alex Palou would stay with team; made big offer to keep Marcus Ericsson
MX High Point 2023 Ken Roczen rides.JPG
Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb highlight All-star field challenging Jett Lawrence at zMax Dragway for SMX Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two
Highlights: LPGA’s Queen City Champ., Round 2
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
nbc_bfa_wnbasegment_230908.jpg
Wilson, Stewart or Thomas for WNBA MVP Award?

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two
Chien leads by four; Lexi makes first cut since June
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Chip Ganassi says he had feeling Alex Palou would stay with team; made big offer to keep Marcus Ericsson
MX High Point 2023 Ken Roczen rides.JPG
Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb highlight All-star field challenging Jett Lawrence at zMax Dragway for SMX Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two
Highlights: LPGA’s Queen City Champ., Round 2
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
nbc_bfa_wnbasegment_230908.jpg
Wilson, Stewart or Thomas for WNBA MVP Award?

Highlights: France v. New Zealand, Rugby WC

September 8, 2023 06:14 PM
Check out the highlights as host nation France clashes with the All Blacks of New Zealand at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.