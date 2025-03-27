 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they’ll visit White House on April 7
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test

Top Clips

nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they’ll visit White House on April 7
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test

Top Clips

nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4

March 27, 2025 12:22 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 4 of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya, a 188.7km route to Montserrat.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
nbc_cfb_wattsintv_250327.jpg
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_250327.jpg
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
nbc_dps_dponlebron_250327.jpg
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250327.jpg
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
nbc_cfb_chrisashintv_250327.jpg
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_250327.jpg
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250327.jpg
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_250327.jpg
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
nbc_berry_wayearly31to50_250327.jpg
08:12
Hill could be a great buy-low fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_jaydendaniels_250327.jpg
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
nbc_cyc_roglicintv_250327.jpg
01:32
Roglic: ‘Hard days’ coming at Volta a Catalunya
nbc_ffhh_jamarrchase_250327.jpg
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
nbc_cyc_voltastage4finish_250327.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4 finish
nbc_berry_wayearly11to20_250327.jpg
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_bte_almvp_250327.jpg
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
dodgerskurkjian.jpg
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
nbc_pst_facup_250327.jpg
09:49
FA Cup quarterfinals are ‘wide open’
nbc_ffhh_stefondiggsv2_2503227.jpg
03:17
Diggs should get massive target share with Pats
nbc_bte_houvsutah_250327.jpg
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
nbc_pst_liveve_250327.jpg
10:13
Will Liverpool get their revenge against Everton?
nbc_pst_chetot_250327.jpg
10:00
Previewing Chelsea’s showdown with Spurs
nbc_ffhh_russellwilson_250327.jpg
06:16
Wilson is a fantasy ‘upgrade’ for Nabers
nbc_bte_lalvschi_250327.jpg
01:50
Take White, Giddey, Bulls to upset Lakers at home
nbc_pst_usmnt_250327.jpg
16:50
Will USMNT’s ‘arrogance’ be the team’s downfall?