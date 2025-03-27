Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they’ll visit White House on April 7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they’ll visit White House on April 7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4
March 27, 2025 12:22 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 4 of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya, a 188.7km route to Montserrat.
Latest Clips
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
08:12
Hill could be a great buy-low fantasy option
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
01:32
Roglic: ‘Hard days’ coming at Volta a Catalunya
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
03:07
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4 finish
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
09:49
FA Cup quarterfinals are ‘wide open’
03:17
Diggs should get massive target share with Pats
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
10:13
Will Liverpool get their revenge against Everton?
10:00
Previewing Chelsea’s showdown with Spurs
06:16
Wilson is a fantasy ‘upgrade’ for Nabers
01:50
Take White, Giddey, Bulls to upset Lakers at home
16:50
Will USMNT’s ‘arrogance’ be the team’s downfall?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue