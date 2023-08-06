 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_roberttriple_230806.jpg
Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead
nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_pk_bryceyoungintv_230806_1920x1080.jpg
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_roberttriple_230806.jpg
Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead
nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_pk_bryceyoungintv_230806_1920x1080.jpg
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Rasmussen wins NXT race in Nashville

August 6, 2023 11:21 AM
Watch extended highlights from the INDY NXT Music City Grand Prix on the downtown streets of Nashville, Tennessee.