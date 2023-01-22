Skip navigation
Highlights: Tomac, Lawrence win back-to-back races
January 22, 2023 01:36 AM
The 2023 Supercross season started with Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence winning in style in Anaheim, and it continued Saturday in San Diego with both competitors tasting victory.
