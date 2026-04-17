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Faith Torrez wins NCAA gymnastics all-around, Jordan Chiles wins floor in final college meet

  
Published April 17, 2026 06:44 AM

Faith Torrez of Oklahoma won the all-around — in her first time competing all four events all season — while Jordan Chiles took the floor exercise title in her final meet for UCLA at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

The senior Torrez totaled 39.7875 points for the all-around crown in Fort Worth, Texas, where she competed on floor for the first time in an injury-hampered season.

“If you would’ve asked me about two and a half weeks ago, I had no intention of doing the all-around this meet,” Torrez said on ESPN2.

Chiles, an Olympic team gold medalist in 2024 and silver medalist in 2021, earned her second NCAA floor title with a 9.975.

NCAA GYMNASTICS RESULTS: Semifinal 1 | Semifinal 2

Her four career NCAA event titles — including two on uneven bars — are tied for the most by an Olympic women’s gold medalist with 2012 Olympian Kyla Ross.

Also Thursday, Chiles was named the AAI Award winner as the nation’s top senior women’s gymnast.

Chiles has not announced whether she plans to return to elite, international competition for the first time since the 2024 Paris Games.

The NCAA Championships conclude Saturday with the women’s team final pitting Oklahoma, Florida, LSU and Minnesota.

2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Results

Semifinal 1 (top two teams advance):
1. Florida — 197.7875
2. LSU — 197.4375
3. Georgia — 197.2625
4. Stanford — 196.9375

Semifinal 2 (top two teams advance):
1. Oklahoma — 198.3000
2. Minnesota — 197.4625
3. UCLA — 197.2750
4. Arkansas — 196.9375

All-Around
1. Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) — 39.7875
2. Kailin Chio (LSU) -- 39.6125
3. eMjae Frazier (Florida) -- 39.5625

Vault
1. Keira Wells (Oklahoma) -- 9.975
2. Kailin Chio (LSU)/Kaliya Lincoln (LSU) -- 9.9625

Uneven Bars
1. Riley McCusker (Florida) — 9.9875
2. Skye Blakely (Florida)/Aurelie Tran (Iowa) -- 9.975

Balance Beam
1. Brooklyn Rowray (Minnesota) -- 9.9625
2. Ana Barbosu (Stanford)/Jordan Chiles (UCLA)/Konnor McClain (LSU)/Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) — 9.95

Floor Exercise
1. Jordan Chiles (UCLA) — 9.975
2. Kailin Chio (LSU) — 9.9625
3. Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) — 9.95

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