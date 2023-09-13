Highlights: USMNT defeats Oman (En Espanol)

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run mark with 51
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL, NHLPA planning to hold scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Suni Lee to miss gymnastics world team selection camp
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Michigan QB McCarthy shows NFL-caliber arm talent
20(ish) questions with Purdue QB Card
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run mark with 51
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL, NHLPA planning to hold scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Suni Lee to miss gymnastics world team selection camp
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Michigan QB McCarthy shows NFL-caliber arm talent
20(ish) questions with Purdue QB Card
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: USMNT defeats Oman (En Espanol)
September 12, 2023 11:32 PM
USMNT erupted for three goals in the second half, pulling away from Oman for a 4-0 victory in Tuesday's friendly in St. Paul.
Close Ad