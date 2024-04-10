 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
What to expect from Jackson Holliday
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
The Masters - Final Round
Augusta National posts photo from Tuesday’s Champions Dinner
Jack Hughes
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorydiscussionv2_240409.jpg
Masters win would be ‘mental release’ for McIlroy
nbc_golf_hovlandfeature_240409.jpg
Hovland’s inquisitiveness helping unlock potential
nbc_golf_workdayscottieandtiger_240409.jpg
Scheffler could repeat Tiger’s history at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT vs. Canada (En Español)

April 9, 2024 09:36 PM
Relive the biggest moments from USWNT and Canada's showdown in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final, where United States was victorious in penalties.