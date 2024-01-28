HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Ireland 31-7 GBR

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open in final marathon over Daniil Medvedev
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rolex 24 update at Hour 20: Cadillac, Porsche Penskes in showdown for overall victory
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Australia 24-7 USA
Kitchen glad to win 250 after early mistakes
Webb credits consistency for 450 Anaheim II win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open in final marathon over Daniil Medvedev
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rolex 24 update at Hour 20: Cadillac, Porsche Penskes in showdown for overall victory
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Australia 24-7 USA
Kitchen glad to win 250 after early mistakes
Webb credits consistency for 450 Anaheim II win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Ireland 31-7 GBR
January 28, 2024 09:08 AM
No. 7 Ireland dominated No. 9 Great Britain the semifinal of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Perth.
Close Ad