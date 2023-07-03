 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner
MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech
Garrett Whitlock
Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbhole7_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach’s No. 7 will take commitment

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner
MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech
Garrett Whitlock
Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbhole7_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach’s No. 7 will take commitment

Watch Now

Spill The Tee: Worth the price to play Pebble?

July 3, 2023 01:09 PM
Amy Rodgers and Anna Jackson debate whether Pebble Beach's $625 price to play a round is worth it to play the iconic venue -- and where they would draw the line.
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
5:03
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
6:37
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbhole7_230704.jpg
3:18
Pebble Beach’s No. 7 will take commitment
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigae_pc_v2_230704.jpg
4:09
Harigae reflects growing up near Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_annika_intv_230704.jpg
14:03
Sorenstam: USWO at Pebble Beach a dream come true
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_valenzuela_intv_230704.jpg
2:40
Valenzuela risked qualifying for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_wiewest_pc_yt_230704.jpg
11:29
Wie West talks life after golf alongside family
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_jinyoungko_pc_230704.jpg
8:07
Ko feels ‘lucky’ to play historic Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_liliavu_intv_230704.jpg
5:54
Vu’s improved spin has led to breakout season
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_amyolson_feature_230704.jpg
7:44
Underdog Olson plays for more than herself
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_amyolson_intv_230704.jpg
9:22
Olson to compete in Women’s Open while pregnant
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_minjeelee_intv_230704.jpg
9:11
Lee reflects on being a U.S. Women’s Open champion
