 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s strange week comes to close at PGA Championship
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson will start fifth after having an earlier moment; McLaughlin on pole
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ‘ready to get home’ after 65 closes out turbulent PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_indy_rahal_240519.jpg
Rahal tips his cap to Dale Coyne Racing at Indy
nbc_indy_ericsson_240519.jpg
Ericsson overcomes mistake to make 108th Indy 500
nbc_indy_legge_240519.jpg
Legge relieved and ‘ready to get after’ Indy 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s strange week comes to close at PGA Championship
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson will start fifth after having an earlier moment; McLaughlin on pole
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ‘ready to get home’ after 65 closes out turbulent PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_indy_rahal_240519.jpg
Rahal tips his cap to Dale Coyne Racing at Indy
nbc_indy_ericsson_240519.jpg
Ericsson overcomes mistake to make 108th Indy 500
nbc_indy_legge_240519.jpg
Legge relieved and ‘ready to get after’ Indy 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Larson: Indy qualifying 'better than anticipated'

May 19, 2024 05:45 PM
Kyle Larson will start fifth in the 108th Indianapolis 500 and says qualifying was "better than anticipated" as he prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race this evening.