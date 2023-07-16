 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Spring Creek 2023 Jett Lawrence leads field.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 24 at Spring Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE13
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar duel in Tour de France stage 15, enter final week in tight race

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_wadecatch_230716.jpg
Wade Jr. hangs on, falls into netting to end 1st
oly_atw100_shacarririchardsonwin_230716_1920x1080_2245804611699.jpg
Richardson edges Jackson in 100m ‘photo finish’
nbc_mlb_7-16pitchingninjaseg_230716__377290.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Rogers brothers are nothing alike

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ingebrigtsen becomes 1500m world leader

July 16, 2023 11:50 AM
Jakob Ingebrigtsen easily wins the men's 1500m at Diamond League Silesia, becoming the third-fastest man in history in the metric mile.